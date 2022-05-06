Wewahitchka man accused of sexual battery

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Wewahitchka man kidnapped and raped a woman Thursday, Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday.

Deondray Fisher, 44, was charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, and tampering

with a victim.

The investigation began after the Bay County Sheriff’s Office contacted GCSO about a possible kidnapping in Bay County. Based on their investigation, the victim in the case was in the Wewahitchka area and with Fisher.

Deputies canvassing an area in Wewahitchka when a 911 call was received by the GCSO Communications Center at approximately 2 a.m.

“A male was heard screaming in the background of the call and the 911 operator was able to determine that the call was in the 400 block of Williamsburg Road,” deputies wrote in a news release. “When the deputy arrived, the victim and Fisher were located.”

Investigators said Fisher originally contacted the victim in Bay County and ultimately drove her to a location in Wewahitchka, where he forced her to have sex.

Investigators added that they collected several pieces of physical evidence that substantiated the victim’s statement.

