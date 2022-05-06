ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wewahitchka, FL

Wewahitchka man accused of sexual battery

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZR3Y_0fVLdrKk00

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Wewahitchka man kidnapped and raped a woman Thursday, Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday.

Deondray Fisher, 44, was charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, and tampering
with a victim.

The investigation began after the Bay County Sheriff’s Office contacted GCSO about a possible kidnapping in Bay County. Based on their investigation, the victim in the case was in the Wewahitchka area and with Fisher.

Deputies canvassing an area in Wewahitchka when a 911 call was received by the GCSO Communications Center at approximately 2 a.m.

‘All clear’ after verbal threats to PDL high school

“A male was heard screaming in the background of the call and the 911 operator was able to determine that the call was in the 400 block of Williamsburg Road,” deputies wrote in a news release. “When the deputy arrived, the victim and Fisher were located.”

Investigators said Fisher originally contacted the victim in Bay County and ultimately drove her to a location in Wewahitchka, where he forced her to have sex.

Investigators added that they collected several pieces of physical evidence that substantiated the victim’s statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Two charged with aggravated battery at Panama City bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men were charged with aggravated battery pistol-whipping, kicking, and stomping the head of the victim in the parking lot of a Panama City bar, Panama City police said Friday. The incident began shortly before midnight at a bar in the 1100 block of 15th Street. Quinton Jerrod Christian, 32, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Authorities looking for missing Calhoun County child

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Staci Mackenzie, last seen in the area of Charlie Johns Street and US Highway 20 in Blountstown. She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, white shoes and black socks. Officials said she may be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County DUI Task force continues efforts in community

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay County’s DUI Task Force is continuing to crack down on impaired drivers making the potentially life-ending choice to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. The task force began earlier this year and is comprised of 6 Bay County Law Enforcement agencies including: The Florida Highway Patrol, The Florida Wildlife Commission, […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gulf County, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Wewahitchka, FL
Gulf County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Williamsburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

Local attorney arrested for interaction with BCSO

UPDATE as of 12:45 p.m. — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the incident Saturday morning. According to BCSO, Crawford said he was representing a child involved in a sexual abuse case. The child, Crawford, and the child’s parents were present at the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center on Friday afternoon. Crawford […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Violent Crime#Gulf County Sheriff#Gcso#Pdl
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Alabama corrections officer and inmate on the run had a prior relationship

Authorities in Alabama have said that a correctional officer who disappeared with an inmate on Friday share a “special relationship”.Vicky White, 56, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, vanished with inmate Casey Cole White, 38, on their way to a non-existent court appearance last Friday.“Investigators received information from inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center over the weekend that there was a special relationship between Director White and inmate Casey White. That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means,” the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Fourth corrections officer in custody in beating death of Florida inmate

A fourth corrections officer charged with murder in the fatal beating of a prison inmate was arrested in Florida on Friday, authorities said. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified the officer as Jeremy Godbolt, 29. Godbolt and three other officers were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery on...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy