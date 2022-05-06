Wewahitchka man accused of sexual battery
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Wewahitchka man kidnapped and raped a woman Thursday, Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday.
Deondray Fisher, 44, was charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, and tampering
with a victim.
The investigation began after the Bay County Sheriff’s Office contacted GCSO about a possible kidnapping in Bay County. Based on their investigation, the victim in the case was in the Wewahitchka area and with Fisher.
Deputies canvassing an area in Wewahitchka when a 911 call was received by the GCSO Communications Center at approximately 2 a.m.‘All clear’ after verbal threats to PDL high school
“A male was heard screaming in the background of the call and the 911 operator was able to determine that the call was in the 400 block of Williamsburg Road,” deputies wrote in a news release. “When the deputy arrived, the victim and Fisher were located.”
Investigators said Fisher originally contacted the victim in Bay County and ultimately drove her to a location in Wewahitchka, where he forced her to have sex.
Investigators added that they collected several pieces of physical evidence that substantiated the victim’s statement.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0