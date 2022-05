The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a proposal last week to ban menthol cigarettes, which account for over a third of cigarette consumption. They say the move to eliminate menthol—a minty flavor that reduces irritation and makes cigarettes more addictive—from the market will cause a 15% reduction in smoking and could save over half a million lives over the next 40 years.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO