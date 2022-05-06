Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina East central Rutherford County in western North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northwest of Shelby, or near Polkville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Belwood around 130 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Cooksville, Northlakes, Propst, Pleasant Grove and Vale. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO