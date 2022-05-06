ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Thomas, Tift, Worth by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 15.5 feet Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.7 Sun 9 AM 24.8 22.1 19.3 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM PDT The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Surry; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin; Yancey TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SURRY SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 745 AM EDT. Target Area: Frederick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Point of Rocks. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water approaches structures at the Brunswick campground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.2 feet, or 2.2 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EDT Sunday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.7 feet on 03/03/1954. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Point of Rocks 16.0 18.2 Sun 6 pm 18.5 17.4 15.7 18.7 8pm Sun
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Morton; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues Monday Afternoon/Evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077 078...084...085...086...087 AND 088 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 745 AM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Shepherdstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water covers the pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Shepherdstown boat ramp. Significant portions of the C&O Canal towpath are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.8 feet, or 4.8 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM EDT Sunday was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8 feet on 10/23/1929. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Shepherdstown 15.0 19.8 Sun 7 pm 18.9 17.2 15.3 19.8 8pm Sun
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Billings, Dunn, McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Billings; Dunn; McKenzie A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL DUNN, NORTHEASTERN BILLINGS AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCKENZIE COUNTIES THROUGH 715 PM CDT/615 PM MDT/ At 645 PM CDT/545 PM MDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Grassy Butte, or 22 miles west of Killdeer, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Grassy Butte around 555 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Interior FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...The Tanana River at Manley Hot Springs. * WHEN...Until 600 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding is occuring in Manley Hot Springs with many roads and structures still impacted by high water levels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 328 PM AKDT, the ice jam which was located 12 miles downriver from Manley Hot Springs released late Sunday morning, and water levels are currently falling. Water is still inundating much of the community but will gradually recede over the next 24 hours. Some low-lying areas will likely have standing water remaining well into the upcoming week.
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 745 AM EDT. Target Area: Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Shepherdstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water covers the pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Shepherdstown boat ramp. Significant portions of the C&O Canal towpath are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.8 feet, or 4.8 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM EDT Sunday was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8 feet on 10/23/1929. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Shepherdstown 15.0 19.8 Sun 7 pm 18.9 17.2 15.3 19.8 8pm Sun
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Hodgeman, Kiowa, Lane, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Hodgeman; Kiowa; Lane; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Stafford; Trego Fire Danger Continues Monday Afternoon/Evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...064...065...066...079...080 081...089 AND 090 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 030 Trego...Fire Weather Zone 031 Ellis...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness...Fire Weather Zone 046 Rush...Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman...Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee...Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards...Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt...Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche and Fire Weather Zone 090 Barber. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
BARBER COUNTY, KS

