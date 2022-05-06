Severe Weather Statement issued for Union, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Southeastern Brooks Range; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Mix of Rain and Snow tonight and Monday A cold front will move across the Interior spreading rain and snow to the area. Heaviest snowfall will be in the Western Alaska Range where up to 10 inches of snow is expected. Along the Parks and Richardson highways through the Alaska Range 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected and may impact travel through those areas. Along the Dalton Highway 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected with the heaviest snowfall from Gobblers Knob north. For valley locations expect up to 2 inches of accumulation mainly on grassy and forested areas, while areas elevations above 800 feet will see up to 4 inches of accumulation. Roads that are in primarily shaded or north facing areas may see some accumulation of snow so caution should be used. Cooler temperatures are expect through midweek as cold air is pulled south behind the low. Low temperatures will fall to around freezing in most areas with highs only reaching into the 40s. Snow will change back over to rain during the daytime hours. These cooler temperatures will slow the ongoing snowmelt process, but rivers will remain high across the area. Breakup continues along the Yukon River, and there remains the potential for ice jams as the breakup front moves downstream. For the latest river information, go to www.weather.gov/aprfc. For the latest weather forecasts, go to www.weather.gov/afg.

