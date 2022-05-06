ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or...

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 15.5 feet Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.7 Sun 9 AM 24.8 22.1 19.3 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
Oneida, TN
Scott County, TN
Tennessee State
Winfield, TN
Tennessee Cars
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
#Heavy Rain#East Tennessee#Thunderstorms#Flood Advisory#Scott Flood Advisory#Doppler
Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Through 11 PM MST Sunday evening, expect southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory on Monday, expect expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains, Black Mesa and northeast plateaus and mesas from 264 southward * WHEN...Through 11 PM MST this evening and then resuming from 10 AM MST until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
Dust Advisory issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northwestern McKinley County in west central New Mexico West central Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Southeastern San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 359 PM MDT, a dust storm was stretching from Tohatchi to the Blanco Trading Post along U.S. Highway 550. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 104 and 137. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 95 and 108. Locations impacted include Blanco Trading Post, Nageezi, El Huerfano Trading Post, Chaco Canyon, Lake Valley, Tohatchi and Brimhall Nizhoni. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service, or your nearest law enforcement agency, who will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
Wind Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Through 11 PM MST Sunday evening, expect southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory on Monday, expect expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Kaibab and Coconino plateaus, the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, northeast plateaus and mesas from 264 northward and Chinle Valley. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MST this evening and then resuming from 10 AM MST until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand, mainly north of the Mogollon Rim.
Wind Advisory issued for Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible for areas immediately east of Flagstaff. This includes Doney Park and Interstate 40 from mile post 205 to mile post 225. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons, higher elevations of Yavapai County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand near the grand Canyon and Page.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah and Upper Sevier River Valleys. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
Dust Storm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM PDT The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Wind Advisory issued for Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert, Piute Walker Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, South End of the Upper Sierra, Tehachapi area, and the Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Modoc County Moderate snowfall is expected over the Warner Mountains of Modoc County through 10pm. After 10pm, snow showers should diminish through the overnight hours. 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected through 10pm, impacting Cedar Pass on Highway 299. Plan for slippery travel conditions and visibility down to one quarter mile at times. Some snow is expected on the valley floors of Modoc County too, including Alturas, with accumulation of 1 to 2 inches expected mainly on grassy surfaces but some slippery roads are possible as well. Keene
MODOC COUNTY, CA
Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 745 AM EDT. Target Area: Frederick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Point of Rocks. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water approaches structures at the Brunswick campground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.2 feet, or 2.2 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EDT Sunday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.7 feet on 03/03/1954. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Point of Rocks 16.0 18.2 Sun 6 pm 18.5 17.4 15.7 18.7 8pm Sun
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Del Norte Vicinity/Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet, Alamosa Vicinity/Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet and Southern San Luis Valley Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until noon MDT Monday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible and reduce visibility, causing hazardous driving conditions.
