ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Woman, 29, hit by baseball bat in Waikiki

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zs42a_0fVLbeAx00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an assault that happened in Waikiki, leaving one woman in serious condition.

The incident happened on May 6, at around 2:02 a.m on Koa Avenue.

According to HPD, two females were involved in a verbal argument which led to the 38-year-old female suspect allegedly hitting the 29-year-old female victim with a baseball bat causing injuries.

The 29-year-old victim was sent to the nearest hospital. The 38-year-old suspect was arrested at 2:46 a.m. and is awaiting charges.

Comments / 5

Ludivina Martin
2d ago

Just too much violance all over the island everyday. Seems like the police can't keep up with all these fighting/beatings, murders, robberies, vandalizing, illegal game rooms and too much illegal gun in the hands of young people with temper issues and illegal drugs. God help us all🙏🙏

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Waikiki#Violent Crime#Hpd
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHON2

Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders: Who killed Gayle Hook?

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAI’I ISLAND (KHON) – Hawai’i Island Police are renewing calls for anyone with information that can solve the 1973 murder of Gayle Hook. Hook was a 21-year-old woman from Washington state at the time of her death. In 1972, investigators say she followed friends to the Big Island. The plan was to temporarily call […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Another gambling raid renews calls for tougher laws

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm has made it a point that these gambling houses are fueling the rise in violent crimes on the island. He said part of the problem is that people working in them are only charged with misdemeanors, and they're released after paying a fine of $50.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy