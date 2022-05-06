ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

7 Unreal Sandbars In Florida Where You Can Walk In The Water & They're Super Relaxing

By Jenna Kelley
 4 days ago
People travel to Florida from all over the world for its beaches, and — let's face it — so do locals! However, what makes the Sunshine State's natural wonders super unique are the gorgeous sandbars that nearly have you walking in the middle of the ocean.

It sounds unbelievable, but from the North to the South, there are mounds of sand built up where you can dock your boat, or just walk around the turquoise beauty.

These attractions aren't just super relaxing, but also floating hangout spots you'll never want to leave. They aren't always easy to find, making it a best-kept secret in Floridian waters, but we did a deep dive to make it a little easier to navigate.

North Captiva Island

Address: Lee County, FL

Why You Need To Go: North Captiva Island has a long sand pathway in the middle of the ocean that can lead you to be surrounded by clear blue water.

It's just offshore the Gulf of Mexico near the Boca Grande sandbar, and it is absolutely stunning. You can go sea shelling, lay in the sand with a thin layer of water to cool off, or even go fishing. This area is a popular fishing destination.

Peanut Island

Address: Palm Beach County, FL

Why You Need To Go: Peanut Island attracts a lot of visitors because of its beauty. You cannot drink alcohol on the island, but you are allowed to drink on the sandbar, so it's like one big floating party.

Anclote Island

Address: Near Tarpon Springs, FL

Why You Need To Go: Not only is this sandbar on a string of islands, but it also is home to Anclote Key Preserve State Park.

You can find a lighthouse here, set up a picnic on the water with your friends, and, of course, catch some sunrays.

Crab Island

Address: Destin, FL

Why You Need To Go: Crab Island is on the Emerald Coast of the Sunshine State and is a huge destination spot in Destin, Florida, because you can float in the water, link up to other boats, and even get food from floating vendors!

This place gained so much popularity, that even Jamie Foxx went to visit.

Jupiter Sandbar

Address: Jupiter, FL

Why You Need To Go: This tropical paradise even has a mangrove island called Bird Island. At Jupiter Sandbar, you can also see a lighthouse nearby for an iconic postcard view.

Passage Key Sandbar

Address: Near Tampa, FL, and Anna Maria Island, FL

Why You Need To Go: Be cautious when going to this sandbar, as it is sort of clothing optional. However, it has sparkling blue waters and white sand areas to enjoy walking on.

Three Rooker Sandbar

Address:

Why You Need To Go: This sandbar is near Anclote Key Preserve State Park. It has formed into an island over the years, but it still is tourist attraction and local favorite for people to go and have a fun day at sea!

Editor's Note: Haulover Beach Sandbar in the left photo of the cover has been dredged. There is a possibility of the sand building back up in the near future.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

