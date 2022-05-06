ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, Texas Bears No Similarities With The French City, But It Has Its Own Charm (PHOTOS)

By Brittany Cristiano
 2 days ago
Paris, Texas might not be what you think it to be. When you read the name, you probably think of the French capital, and how it could resemble the City of Lights that shares the same name.

Despite having its own version of the Eiffel Tower, complete with a giant red cowboy hat, the city bears no other similarities with the French town.

It is, however, a charming American version of its European cousin with intricate fountains, gorgeous historic mansions, and trailing wineries to visit.

Situated just northeast of Dallas, the city actually was named for Paris, France way back in the 1800s when a bunch of people moved there after a Texas soldier settled upon it — something typical of many Southern cities.

You can still see much of its pioneer-age history today around the town today.

Paris, TX shares its name with a Harry Dean Stanton movie; the film's plotline is centered around the Southern city and confuses it with the actual City of Love.

However, the metro doesn't offer nearly the same glamour and rich history. That's totally okay, though, we can have our own version with its special Texas charm, and be just as content.

The downtown area is probably the closest you can get to feeling like you're actually in France. The quaint boutiques and the elegant square all provide an alluring ambiance that echos the European vibe.

There are no long walks along the River Seine you can take, only the Trail de Paris, which is a 3.3 miles walking trail that leads you through the Parisian countryside.

There aren't any iconic museums like Lourve here either, but there are plenty focusing on the local history.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

