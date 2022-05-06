Scranton Police searching for theft suspect
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they say is related to a retail theft incident at a grocery store.Scranton man pleads guilty to homicide charges
In a release from Scranton PD, they say the man pictured above is wanted for questioning in relation to the theft of alcohol that occurred at the Gerrity’s on North Keyser Ave.
