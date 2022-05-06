ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton Police searching for theft suspect

By Zachary Smith
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they say is related to a retail theft incident at a grocery store.

Scranton man pleads guilty to homicide charges
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAEi5_0fVLb3nR00

In a release from Scranton PD, they say the man pictured above is wanted for questioning in relation to the theft of alcohol that occurred at the Gerrity’s on North Keyser Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police.

