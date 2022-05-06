ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Gov. Kay Ivey offers $10,000 reward for arrest of escaped inmate and wanted jailer

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqBDc_0fVLasOW00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced a $10,000 award for the capture and arrest of both Casey White and Vicky White.

Gov. Ivey announced the reward Friday afternoon, a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Vicky White, as well as a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White.

SUV linked to escaped AL inmate, wanted officer found in Williamson County, TN

“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended. I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars.” said Governor Kay Ivey.

This is in addition to the reward the U.S. Marshal has offered. The marshals’ service has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and $5,000 for information on Vicky White.

Which brings the totals to $15,000 for Casey White and $10,000 for Vicky White.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
WSFA

New video of Vicky White released

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released a new video in the case of missing inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White. The video shows Vicky White at the counter of a hotel, the morning she allegedly helped Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

“Casey wanted to die,” Former attorney provides unique perspective on escaped inmate, Casey White

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An attorney who used to represent escaped inmate Casey White is sharing some insight into White’s personality and time behind bars. Attorney Dale Bryant handled Casey White’s appeals for the 2015 incident that got him arrested in Limestone County. Bryant said that Casey had the trust of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and was made a trustee in the Limestone County Jail.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jailer#The U S Marshal#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
WAAY-TV

New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AL.com

East Alabama woman charged with aiding in escape of murder convict who was on the run for more than 1 week

An east Alabama woman is behind bars, accused of helping a man convicted of murder escape from the Alabama Department of Corrections more than a week ago. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, is charged with permitting/aiding an escape in the case of David Kyle, who left ADOC’s Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery when he escaped on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy