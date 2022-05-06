Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Kicked Her & Accused Her Of An 'Affair' With James Franco

Amber Heard testified on Thursday that Johnny Depp accused her of having an affair with James Franco and that he allegedly kicked her during an argument about it.

Heard, 36, told the court that Depp accused her of cheating and flirting with others during their relationship.

She said that he "hated" Franco and became aggravated when she agreed to be in The Adderall Diaries with him.

"He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco," said Heard. "[He] was already kind of accusing me of kind of secretly having a thing with him in my past."

She went on to say that Depp was controlling when it came to her roles, especially those involving intimacy.

"He had already been upset with me and accused me in many arguments about not telling him about scenes that I had, if I had a kissing scene...any sort of romantic scene, and I wasn't explicit about what I was going to do, then I was accused of having withheld information and hiding it from him," she said.

"I had to eggshell, tiptoe, around how to tell him when I had any sort of scene like that."

She then alleged that Depp slapped her and kicked her during an argument about her working with Franco they had while on a flight.

"We take off and he's asking me what's wrong with me. Do I have something to tell him. [...] I already know he's drunk. I already know he's using. He reeks of weed and alcohol," she said. She went on to say that he started questioning her about what she did in the scenes with Franco.

"He sits down in front of me at one point and because I'm not answering him — I was looking out of the window — [...] he slaps my face," she told the court. "As I get up, he kicks the swivel chair into my hip, it kind of just hits me."

"I walk away from him, my back is turned to him, and I feel this boot in my back. He just kicked me, in the back. I fell to the floor, caught myself on the floor and felt like I was looking at the floor of the plane for what felt like a long time."

Heard worked with Franco for the first time when they did Pineapple Express in 2008. She shot The Adderall Diaries with him in New York in 2014 while Depp was shooting Black Mass in Boston.

Heard has accused Depp of physical and emotional abuse during their relationship and their marriage.

Depp testified earlier in court that he never hit Heard, and that she abused him.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation for an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 about her experience with domestic violence. Heard doesn't mention Depp in the piece, but Depp's lawyers say it clearly pointed to him and ruined his reputation.

Depp is seeking $50 million while Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

The trial is on a break until May 16.