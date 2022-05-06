ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Kicked Her & Accused Her Of An 'Affair' With James Franco

By Cata Balzano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mz6j7_0fVLabdP00

Amber Heard testified on Thursday that Johnny Depp accused her of having an affair with James Franco and that he allegedly kicked her during an argument about it.

Heard, 36, told the court that Depp accused her of cheating and flirting with others during their relationship.

She said that he "hated" Franco and became aggravated when she agreed to be in The Adderall Diaries with him.

"He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco," said Heard. "[He] was already kind of accusing me of kind of secretly having a thing with him in my past."

She went on to say that Depp was controlling when it came to her roles, especially those involving intimacy.

"He had already been upset with me and accused me in many arguments about not telling him about scenes that I had, if I had a kissing scene...any sort of romantic scene, and I wasn't explicit about what I was going to do, then I was accused of having withheld information and hiding it from him," she said.

"I had to eggshell, tiptoe, around how to tell him when I had any sort of scene like that."

She then alleged that Depp slapped her and kicked her during an argument about her working with Franco they had while on a flight.

"We take off and he's asking me what's wrong with me. Do I have something to tell him. [...] I already know he's drunk. I already know he's using. He reeks of weed and alcohol," she said. She went on to say that he started questioning her about what she did in the scenes with Franco.

"He sits down in front of me at one point and because I'm not answering him — I was looking out of the window — [...] he slaps my face," she told the court. "As I get up, he kicks the swivel chair into my hip, it kind of just hits me."

"I walk away from him, my back is turned to him, and I feel this boot in my back. He just kicked me, in the back. I fell to the floor, caught myself on the floor and felt like I was looking at the floor of the plane for what felt like a long time."

Heard worked with Franco for the first time when they did Pineapple Express in 2008. She shot The Adderall Diaries with him in New York in 2014 while Depp was shooting Black Mass in Boston.

Heard has accused Depp of physical and emotional abuse during their relationship and their marriage.

Depp testified earlier in court that he never hit Heard, and that she abused him.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation for an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 about her experience with domestic violence. Heard doesn't mention Depp in the piece, but Depp's lawyers say it clearly pointed to him and ruined his reputation.

Depp is seeking $50 million while Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

The trial is on a break until May 16.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's Former Doorman Stuns Judge With 'Bizarre' Deposition — Details

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial took a strange turn when the former couple's doorman gave a decidedly bizarre video deposition that left the judge and attorneys nearly speechless. Alejandro Romero, who once worked at the Los Angeles apartment building where Depp and Heard previously lived, was seen actively vaping, driving and taking a soda break during his pre-recorded testimony shown on day ten of the high profile case. Romero specifically spoke of an incident when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his then-wife were seemingly terrified that an intruder may have been in their home after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
James Franco
The Independent

Manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas says she intervened when Amber Heard ‘hit him with can’

The manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas has testified that she intervened after hearing Mr Depp saying that Amber Heard hit him with a can. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesEstate manager Tara Roberts appeared in court...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp’s Case Against Amber Heard Suffers Blow After Key Witness Is Dismissed

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drama continues. Following the 2020 verdict that saw Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater” being dismissed, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is back in court, this time because he’s suing Heard for defamation (which prompted her to countersue for $100 million). Unfortunately for Depp, his case has suffered a major blow due to the dismissal of a key witness.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Affair#Drugs
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Social Media Loses It As Johnny Depp & Psychiatrist Seemingly Flirt In Court — Watch!

While fans can't peel their eyes away from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial, it looks like the actor has been in a trance of his own.In a viral TikTok post that's been viewed over 8 million times, a user shared a clip from the courtroom that shows the star, 58, looking at psychiatrist Dr. Shannon Curry, and after they break off their gaze, the latter gives off a sly smile."But that eye contact and the smirk," the text in the video reads as a sultry tune plays in the background. However, the woman who posted the TikTok noted...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Psychologist asked about knife Amber Heard gave Johnny Depp with ‘until death’ inscription

The psychologist called by Amber Heard’s legal team to testify has been asked about a knife Ms Heard gave to Johnny Depp with the inscription “until death”.The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Dr Dawn Hughes was shown a picture of a knife with the words “hasta la muerte” – “until death” in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTLA

Dave Chappelle may face civil suit after being attacked on stage

While the man accused of charging at Dave Chappelle during a live performance Tuesday night appears to have escaped felony charges, Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, a legal analyst said Thursday. Chappelle was finishing up his Netflix is a Joke show at the Hollywood Bowl when 23-year-old Isaiah Lee allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Amber Heard Has Own Setback in Court During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard's close friend, journalist Eve Barlow, was thrown out of the courtroom on Thursday in a dramatic episode of the defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Barlow, a former deputy editor for NME and a New York Magazine contributor, has been nearly inseparable from Heard during the trial. Sources told Page Six Barlow acted as a member of Heard's legal team.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp Trial Hears LAPD Officer Proclaim Amber Heard Not “A Victim Of Domestic Violence”; Psychologist Queried Over Evaluation Of ‘Aquaman’ Star

Click here to read the full article. What actually went down at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s downtown LA penthouse six years ago was back in the spotlight today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife. With Depp, Heard, the jury and everyone else in the packed Virginia courtroom watching the video monitors, LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz bluntly said that “I did not identify her (Heard) as a victim of domestic violence.” Under questioning by the defense team, the March 21021 deposition showed the 12-year LAPD vet detailing her experience entering and observing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Getting Cross-Examined By Amber Heard’s Team, Johnny Depp Admits To Doing Drugs With Marilyn Manson And More

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been in the midst of a legal battle for years, but things have really stepped up in recent weeks. The U.S. defamation trial has officially begun, with Depp himself testifying for several days about his experience with the Aquaman actress. While getting cross-examined by Heard’s team, Depp admitted to doing drugs with Marilyn Manson and more.
CELEBRITIES
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy