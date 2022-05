The Pantry has leased 2,400 square feet of space at 2 Market St., in Tannin Village off Perdido Beach Road in Orange Beach, according to Alla Nikitina of Ryals Realty, who handled the transaction. The Pantry restaurant is set to open in spring 2023 and specialize in French American cuisine, as well as feature a general store with gourmet provisions, according to owner and chef David Pan and co-owner Tillie Pan. It’s marrying fine dining with family-friendly beach bum casual, according to Tillie Pan. The Pans own Orange Beach Concierge Services, which provides personal chef and private dining, and boutique catering. They also own The Pantry at The Wharf, a specialty grocery store, in Orange Beach.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO