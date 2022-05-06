ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

'We have a surprise for him': Young boy delivers care package to Lehigh Acres firefighter

By Kaitlin Knapp
 2 days ago
An act of kindness can come from anyone, no matter how big or how small they are.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control says a young boy named Everett rode his bike up to a fire truck on Thursday. Firefighters had just put out a brush fire near 14th Street and Pine Avenue.

The young boy handed the firefighter a small care package with apple juice, chips and a brownie inside a ziploc bag.

The fire department posted on Twitter that they'd like to contact the boy's parents and surprise him. Shortly after posting the care package on social media, the fire department got in contact with the boy's parents.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about the surprise planned for him.

https://twitter.com/LehighAcresFD/status/1522363456271355905

The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
