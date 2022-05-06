'We have a surprise for him': Young boy delivers care package to Lehigh Acres firefighter

An act of kindness can come from anyone, no matter how big or how small they are.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control says a young boy named Everett rode his bike up to a fire truck on Thursday. Firefighters had just put out a brush fire near 14th Street and Pine Avenue.

The young boy handed the firefighter a small care package with apple juice, chips and a brownie inside a ziploc bag.

The fire department posted on Twitter that they'd like to contact the boy's parents and surprise him. Shortly after posting the care package on social media, the fire department got in contact with the boy's parents.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about the surprise planned for him.

https://twitter.com/LehighAcresFD/status/1522363456271355905