Soon, 911 dispatch centers nationwide will have better location data in hand for many mobile phone callers — at least, those using AT&T. The telecommunications firm has begun rolling out new technology called location-based routing that will mean using data from mobile devices themselves to establish location. That means calls will be routed to the nearest public safety answering point (PSAP), and the dispatcher will be able to establish where the caller is within 50 feet of their mobile device.

CELL PHONES ・ 18 HOURS AGO