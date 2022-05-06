ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

4 working moms share what they really want for Mother's Day

By Melissa Petro
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03iBZU_0fVLYBsN00
L-R: Kelly Barnett, Magda Pecsenye, Shay L.

Courtesy photos/Insider

  • Insider spoke with four working moms to ask about what they want this Mother's Day.
  • One, an eviction defense attorney, said she wants a night in a hotel with a massive bathtub.
  • Another, a social services administrator, said she wants a day alone to spend gardening.

The past year has been especially tough on working moms. After dealing with challenges from school closures to the lack of affordable childcare and return-to-office requirements , moms deserve a day of relaxation and doing exactly what they want.

Insider spoke with four working moms about the last year of their lives, and how they're hoping to celebrate and what they really want for Mother's Day.

The following stories are based on conversations with the sources. Their statements have been edited for length and clarity.

'Fresh air and roller skates'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYkq8_0fVLYBsN00
Shay L.

Courtesy photo

Shay L., 45, is a fellowship coach in Washington, DC, and has three kids aged 9, 13, and 18.

The last year of my life has been a whirlwind of ups and downs. My former partner of eight years (my kids' dad) moved back to his hometown right after the shutdown in early 2020, so I was adjusting to single parenthood. On top of the pandemic, I was working full-time from home with three kids attending school remotely. Then in July 2021, I had a hysterectomy to resolve recurring fibroids.

During my recovery from surgery, I met and fell in love with someone amazing. That August, my oldest child went off to college, and in October my father fell ill in a foreign country and died alone. After my uncle died of cancer in December, I spent a restorative Christmas in Puerto Rico with my boyfriend.

This year, I want simplicity for Mother's Day. I want sunshine. I want fresh air. I want fun. I want these roller skates . I saw them and they looked fun and whimsical and reminded me of going roller-skating in San Francisco when I was younger. More than anything, I want to be surrounded by people that love me and want the best for me.

'A hotel with a massive bathtub'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jflhw_0fVLYBsN00
Kelly Barnett.

Courtesy photo

Kelly Barnett, 39, is an eviction defense attorney for the elderly and disabled in Palo Alto, California, and has one son aged 11.

The past year has been the most difficult year of my life — and this is coming from someone who went to law school at night as a single mom. I got married in August and moved with my husband and son from San Francisco to Palo Alto.

At the time, I was waking up at 5 a.m. to get my son to school in San Francisco by 7 a.m., would then commute for two hours to work in Modesto, and wouldn't get home until after 9 p.m. I'd miss dinner and bedtime stories and began to feel burned out from the long hours. It was awful.

My husband is an incredible partner and loving father. Even though he also works as a chemistry professor, he was able to take over a lot of the responsibilities of child raising and housekeeping. Still, no parent should have to do it all. We'd also begun trying to expand our family, which hasn't gone well at all. No one could have prepared me for the disappointment of not being able to conceive.

The commute proved unbearable, so I had to leave my cushy job in tech for a position at a nonprofit. My new job is fantastic, but it pays a lot less and the work is intense. We're responsible for keeping vulnerable senior citizens and people with disabilities housed when their landlords are trying to kick them out. We really love our clients and want to do whatever we can to help them, from the work we do in the courtroom to satisfying their landlords demands by coming in with trash bags and cleaning out their units.

For Mother's Day, I always feel guilty about only wanting a super basic thing like a massage and pedicure. But god damn, those things are hard to come by. If this was a dream Mother's day, after the spa I might check into a hotel with a massive bathtub and order room service. After some amazing meal, I'd hop into my pajamas and go straight to bed!

'A day alone to spend gardening'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOpOZ_0fVLYBsN00
Erin Kray.

Courtesy photo

Erin Kray, 38, is a social service administrator in Cleveland, Ohio, and has one son aged 5.

I live in Cleveland where the final spring freeze can be as late as April 30, so Mother's Day is one of the first days it's safe to start planting outside without the danger of frost. As a mother who gardens, this gives the holiday a special meaning.

Gardening is a little like raising children — you can plant and prune and pick and weed, but ultimately it all grows up doing its own thing and you can only hope what you sow turns out OK and survives the winters.

Finding time to garden by myself without interruptions is a treat. Sure, I can pull out a dandelion here or there while chasing around my 5-year-old, but I especially cherish being able to garden alone and find my focus. I work in homeless services, so the pandemic was a level of hell we hadn't ever imagined, in an already incredibly difficult field. 2021 was somehow just as chaotic as 2020. The garden for me is a place of stillness and centering away from the stressors of work.

For Mother's Day, I'd like a day by myself to go to the garden store and then time to tinker around in my garden alone. Just let me frivolously buy another perennial I don't need, spend some time listening to trash podcasts, and get my hands dirty.

'Noodles and a pink rose bush'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BF8ig_0fVLYBsN00
Magda Pecsenye.

Courtesy photo

Magda Pecsenye, 49, is a management strategist in Detroit, Michigan, and has two sons aged 16 and 20.

I know a lot of parents struggled through the pandemic, but for me, the last few years have been a gift. If lockdown had happened 10 or 15 years ago I'd have been so stressed, but because my children are older, I was able to spend time with them without the pressure that comes with looking after little ones.

I train people in my proprietary management process, so I've been working from home since forever. The only difference for me these past couple years was that everyone else has been working from home, too. And my kids were home — in school all day online — so it was nice because we could meet for lunch and then just go back to our respective Zoom meetings.

It's a lot of fun when your kids grow into fully-formed, mostly-independent people. My boys are both so incredibly self-directed. Sure, my younger one would sometimes stay up too late playing video games and we'd have a talk, but as long as he could wake up in time to log in to school, it was fine.

This Mother's Day, all I want is for my kids to take me to our favorite place for noodles. And I want them to buy me a pink rose bush and plant it for me. I really love having kids old enough to do these kinds of things!

I know a lot of moms prefer to spend the day away from their children but really, I don't need a break from my boys. Now that they're teenagers, I hardly ever see them — even when they're at home!

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
California State
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

My husband turned a tiny crawl space in our house into a ‘kid cave’ – now we can’t get our twins out of there

A MUM has praised her husband for turning an "unsafe crawl space" in their house into a hideaway for their children. Cami took to Instagram to share a reel showcasing the makeover, as she featured what it looked like before, and wrote over the top: "Me: this is a totally unused, tiny, random and unsafe crawl space. Let’s block it off."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

485K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy