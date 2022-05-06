City of Pearl Crawfish Boil on May 21!

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the weather continues to warm up on the coast, it seems humans aren’t the only ones who envy a stroll on the beach. On Friday afternoon, a 7-foot alligator could be spotted patrolling the sand at Biloxi Lighthouse Pier. Authorities have yet to determine exactly where the alligator came from before making his grand appearance at the beach.

