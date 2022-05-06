ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man arrested in connection to Portsmouth motel murder, police say

 2 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A suspect was just arrested on charges of murdering a man in a Portsmouth hotel back in February. On Feb. 2, Portsmouth police said someone shot and killed 40-year-old David Branch,...

