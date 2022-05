The much loved Unique Angle video from Celtic TV is available now for your immense enjoyment and satisfaction after Celtic moved to within a mathematical improbability of being crowned as Cinch Premiership Champions. This morning we are nine points clear, looking down on theRangers with a goal difference advantage of 22 – Catch us if you can. That’s never really been on the cards since that 3-0 mauling on 2 February the night Celtic went back on top and we’ve been unstoppable ever since.

