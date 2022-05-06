ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Vander Says She 'Hopes' for Another Pregnancy After Losing Baby at 38 Weeks: 'Part of Healing'

By Vanessa Etienne
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaya Vander is still hoping to have another baby after her pregnancy loss last year. During the season 5 reunion, the Selling Sunset star — who announced the heartbreaking news in December that she delivered her baby boy, Mason, at 38 weeks — gave an update on her healing process, admitting...

