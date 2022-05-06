ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Boris Becker's daughter Anna Ermakova is seen for first time since her father began his 2.5 year jail term for bankruptcy fraud as she steps out with her Russian model mother Angela

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Boris Becker's daughter Anna Ermakova and her mother Angela were spotted out together in London on Friday after her disgraced tennis star father was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for hiding assets during bankruptcy proceedings.

The mother-daughter duo walked close to one another, with Anna, 22, wearing a cropped pink top and a pair of casual navy blue tracksuit bottoms.

Anna could be seen looking at her phone while in conversation with her Russian model mother, 54, who wore a navy blue coat over a black top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SUSc_0fVLW4Hb00
Out and about: Boris Becker's daughter Anna Ermakova, 22, and her mother Angela, 45, were spotted out together in London on Friday after disgraced tennis star father was jailed

Their outing comes after Anna - who was infamously conceived on the stairwell of the Nobu restaurant in Park Lane - thanked members of the public for their support as her ex-Wimbledon Tennis champion father Boris, 54, was jailed in London's Wandsworth Prison last Friday.

'Thank you for all the support,' she wrote on Instagram above a picture of a calm sea and clear blue sky.

Boris was told he was about to become a father to Anna by fax after he stepped out for a night on the town in 1999 while his then-wife Barbara checked into hospital in the mistaken belief that she was giving birth prematurely, already seven months' pregnant with their second son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45211m_0fVLW4Hb00
Disgraced: Ex-Wimbledon Tennis champion Boris, 54, was jailed for hiding assets during bankruptcy proceedings in London's Wandsworth Prison last Friday

He had crashed out of Wimbledon to Pat Rafter in the fourth round on the same night, deciding to retire from the sport.

He said he had 'cried his eyes out' after the game before spotting Russian model Angela Ermakowa, Boris previously revealed in his autobiography.

Eight months later he received the fax which notified him he was to become a father to Anna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfXgW_0fVLW4Hb00
Kindness: Their outing comes after Anna - who was conceived on the stairwell of the Nobu restaurant in Park Lane - thanked members of the public for their support as Boris was jailed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D32zr_0fVLW4Hb00
Serene: 'Thank you for all the support,' she wrote on Instagram above a picture of a calm sea and clear blue sky 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCBUR_0fVLW4Hb00
Looking back: Anna was famously conceived during a one-night stand between model Angela Ermakova and Boris at a London restaurant

He is also father to Noah, 28, and Elias, 22, with Barbara, and Amadeus, 12, with ex-wife Lilly Becker, 45.

Boris was found to have hidden £2.5million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts, and last Friday begun his sentence at Wandsworth Prison, of which he has to serve a minimum of one year and three months.

He was declared bankrupt in June 2017, owing creditors almost £50million over an unpaid loan of more than £3million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain. He transferred around £390,000 from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely 'Lilly' Becker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nkall_0fVLW4Hb00
Casual: The mother-daughter duo walked close to one another, with Anna giving a glimpse at her midriff in a cropped pink top which she teamed with a pair of casual navy blue trousers

Becker also failed to declare his share in a £1million property in his home town of Leimen, Germany, hid a bank loan of almost £700,000 - worth £1.1million with interest - and concealed 75,000 shares in a tech firm, valued at £66,000.

The star - who got a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth £1.4million in Germany in 2002 - was found guilty on April 8 of four Insolvency Act offences between June and October 2017.

Each count carried a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zR0j5_0fVLW4Hb00
Stepping out: She could be seen looking at her phone while in conversation with her Russian model mother who wore a navy blue coat over a black top and a pair of matching leggings

On Friday afternoon, Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced the six-time Grand Slam champion to 30 months' imprisonment, of which he will serve at least half.

Wandsworth Prison is a Category B secure jail that can accommodate over 1,500 inmates.

In a recent inspection, the institution was described as 'crumbling, overcrowded and vermin infested'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvYA8_0fVLW4Hb00
Jailed: Last Friday afternoon, Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced six-time Grand Slam champion Boris to 30 months' imprisonment, of which he will serve at least half

Referring to Becker's previous conviction, the judge said this afternoon: 'You did not heed the warning you were given and the chance you were given by the suspended sentence and that is a significant aggravating factor.'

And she told father-of-four Becker: 'I take into account what has been described as your 'fall from grace'. You have lost your career and reputation and all of your property as a result of your bankruptcy.

'You have not shown remorse, acceptance of your guilt and have sought to distance yourself from your offending and your bankruptcy. While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MelPT_0fVLW4Hb00
Former champ: Boris has begun his two-and-a-half year prison sentence at HMP Wandsworth, just 2.4 miles away from where he won three grand slam titles at Wimbledon (pictured at 17 in 1985)

As he was led away, Becker was red-faced and appeared to struggle with his overnight bag. His girlfriend Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro blew him a kiss before he disappeared out of the court to the cells below.

After the sentencing, Insolvency Service chief executive Dean Beale added: 'Boris Becker's sentence clearly demonstrates that concealing assets in bankruptcy is a serious offence for which we will prosecute and bring offenders to justice.'

Becker's lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw QC said the tennis legend would struggle to find work on release from prison and will have to 'rely on the charity of others if he is to survive'.

Describing Becker's fall from grace as 'public humiliation', Mr Laidlaw added: 'Boris Becker has literally nothing and there is also nothing to show for what was the most glittering of sporting careers and that is correctly termed as nothing short of a tragedy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpixH_0fVLW4Hb00
Details: Boris, pictured in June 1993 at Wimbledon, just 2.4 miles from his cell in Wandsworth Prison, was declared bankrupt in June 2017, owing creditors almost £50million over an unpaid loan of more than £3million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Rafter
Person
Barbara Becker
Daily Mail

Widow, 90, whose husband died in 2000 is 'overwhelmed' after finding his lost wedding ring under an apple tree in their back garden - 35 years after it went missing

A 90-year-old has revealed how she found her late husband's wedding ring under an apple tree - 35 years after he lost it in their garden. Ann Kendrick, from Looe, Cornwall, explained how her husband Peter, who passed away 22 years ago, lost his band while working in their back garden in 1987.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Woman 'bangs on her coffin lid' as she's about to be buried at her own FUNERAL: Shocked relatives take her to hospital where she is declared ALIVE... only to die hours later

A woman's funeral in Peru was interrupted when the woman herself started banging on the lid of the coffin to say she was still alive. In a shocking twist to a tragic day, stunned relatives carrying the coffin of Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, opened it and found their relative with her eyes open looking at them.
WORLD
Long Beach Tribune

27-year-old terminally ill mother of three, trolled that she looks too good to have cancer, says comments give her strength fighting the stage four ovarian cancer and finding new ways to survive

It was nothing but devastating when a 27-year-old mother of three minors was told that she has stage 4 ovarian cancer last year and was only given a few months to live, but she decided to fight till the very end and battle the deadly disease. But what is more shocking for her is the fact that total strangers, people she doesn’t know at all, say that she is faking her illness because she “looks too good to be dying of cancer”.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Tax Evasion#Wimbledon Tennis#Russian#Navy#Instagram
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

How a mother-of-two was told she had 'low iron levels' when it was really terminal cancer which could kill her within months - as she reveals the VERY common symptom that doctors dismissed

A brave mother-of-two has detailed her heartbreaking battle with cancer after she was given just months to live following a misdiagnosis of her illness after feeling tired. Chanelle Moles, 34, from Fremantle in Western Australia, was given the devastating news she had stage four colon cancer in late 2020. She'd...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
Upworthy

A single gay man just made history with the birth of his son via surrogacy

A single gay man from Melbourne, Australia, is finally living his lifelong dream of fatherhood with the birth of his son via surrogacy. Despite a long and challenging journey, Shaun Resnik made history as the first single man in the Australian state of Victoria to become a father via surrogacy, following the arrival of his baby boy Eli Michael on March 22 this year. The process took three and a half years, but he could not be more thankful for his newborn son. He hoped that his story of fatherhood would open doors for other single folks who wish to become parents, The Daily Mail reports.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Boss of NHS hospital who suffered a suspected stroke was DRIVEN to A&E by her husband because he feared an ambulance wouldn't arrive in time to save her

An NHS hospital boss suffering a suspected stroke was directly driven to hospital by her husband who feared an ambulance would arrive too late to save her. Deborah Lee, chief executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals Foundation Trust, detailed the experience in a series of Tweets today and said Government needed to take urgent action.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

354K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy