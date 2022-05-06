Boris Becker's daughter Anna Ermakova is seen for first time since her father began his 2.5 year jail term for bankruptcy fraud as she steps out with her Russian model mother Angela

Boris Becker's daughter Anna Ermakova and her mother Angela were spotted out together in London on Friday after her disgraced tennis star father was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for hiding assets during bankruptcy proceedings.

The mother-daughter duo walked close to one another, with Anna, 22, wearing a cropped pink top and a pair of casual navy blue tracksuit bottoms.

Anna could be seen looking at her phone while in conversation with her Russian model mother, 54, who wore a navy blue coat over a black top.

Their outing comes after Anna - who was infamously conceived on the stairwell of the Nobu restaurant in Park Lane - thanked members of the public for their support as her ex-Wimbledon Tennis champion father Boris, 54, was jailed in London's Wandsworth Prison last Friday.

'Thank you for all the support,' she wrote on Instagram above a picture of a calm sea and clear blue sky.

Boris was told he was about to become a father to Anna by fax after he stepped out for a night on the town in 1999 while his then-wife Barbara checked into hospital in the mistaken belief that she was giving birth prematurely, already seven months' pregnant with their second son.

He had crashed out of Wimbledon to Pat Rafter in the fourth round on the same night, deciding to retire from the sport.

He said he had 'cried his eyes out' after the game before spotting Russian model Angela Ermakowa, Boris previously revealed in his autobiography.

Eight months later he received the fax which notified him he was to become a father to Anna.

He is also father to Noah, 28, and Elias, 22, with Barbara, and Amadeus, 12, with ex-wife Lilly Becker, 45.

Boris was found to have hidden £2.5million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts, and last Friday begun his sentence at Wandsworth Prison, of which he has to serve a minimum of one year and three months.

He was declared bankrupt in June 2017, owing creditors almost £50million over an unpaid loan of more than £3million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain. He transferred around £390,000 from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely 'Lilly' Becker.

Becker also failed to declare his share in a £1million property in his home town of Leimen, Germany, hid a bank loan of almost £700,000 - worth £1.1million with interest - and concealed 75,000 shares in a tech firm, valued at £66,000.

The star - who got a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth £1.4million in Germany in 2002 - was found guilty on April 8 of four Insolvency Act offences between June and October 2017.

Each count carried a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

On Friday afternoon, Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced the six-time Grand Slam champion to 30 months' imprisonment, of which he will serve at least half.

Wandsworth Prison is a Category B secure jail that can accommodate over 1,500 inmates.

In a recent inspection, the institution was described as 'crumbling, overcrowded and vermin infested'.

Referring to Becker's previous conviction, the judge said this afternoon: 'You did not heed the warning you were given and the chance you were given by the suspended sentence and that is a significant aggravating factor.'

And she told father-of-four Becker: 'I take into account what has been described as your 'fall from grace'. You have lost your career and reputation and all of your property as a result of your bankruptcy.

'You have not shown remorse, acceptance of your guilt and have sought to distance yourself from your offending and your bankruptcy. While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.'

As he was led away, Becker was red-faced and appeared to struggle with his overnight bag. His girlfriend Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro blew him a kiss before he disappeared out of the court to the cells below.

After the sentencing, Insolvency Service chief executive Dean Beale added: 'Boris Becker's sentence clearly demonstrates that concealing assets in bankruptcy is a serious offence for which we will prosecute and bring offenders to justice.'

Becker's lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw QC said the tennis legend would struggle to find work on release from prison and will have to 'rely on the charity of others if he is to survive'.

Describing Becker's fall from grace as 'public humiliation', Mr Laidlaw added: 'Boris Becker has literally nothing and there is also nothing to show for what was the most glittering of sporting careers and that is correctly termed as nothing short of a tragedy.'