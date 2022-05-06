Auburn mourns passing of Police K9 Emily: End Of Watch May 6, 2022

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A dedicated, loyal, and loving Auburn K9 Officer has passed away

Friday, May 06, 2022, Auburn police released the following information.

“It is with heavy hearts that Auburn Police Department announces the passing of K9 Emily. For six and a half years, Emily served as a beloved partner to Sergeant Charles “Bud” Nesmith at Auburn Police Department (APD.) Emily supported numerous local law enforcement agencies in the State of Alabama during her career, as well as Federal operations, including the United State Secret Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, CIA, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and United States Marshal’s Services Fugitive Taskforce. Before joining APD, Emily served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan assisting military personnel in improvised explosive devices and weapons cache sweeps. Emily retired from APD in July 2021 and enjoyed her life of retirement at home with Sgt. Nesmith and family. We will be forever grateful for K9 Emily as she was devoted to serving the Auburn community, the State of Alabama, and the United States military. Rest in peace, K9 Emily. Auburn Police Department, End of Watch May 06, 2022.”

Our prayers remain with Officer Nesmith, his family, and the Auburn PD family as they deal with the loss of a beloved partner and dedicated peace officer.

