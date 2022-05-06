ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penelec upgrading Girard’s underground lines

By Corey Morris
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Since May 4, Penelec has been upgrading underground power lines in Girard Township. Work is expected to continue into next week.

During the upgrades, Penelec workers are injecting silicone-based fluid into the power lines. According to a Penelec news release, injecting silicone fluid allows the company to prolong the line’s useful life by as long as 30 years.

During the work, the power lines are “de-energized” and contractors access the lines through underground vaults. The silicone fluid fills the cracks and spaces of worn insulation and it encases the wire. Another benefit is the process allows for Penelec to improve its power lines without having to dig into the ground.

The project has a $300,000 price tag and it will benefit some 380 Penelec customers near Imperial Point on Route 20.

“This project is designed to help prevent service interruptions for Girard Township customers without the disruption of installing all-new cable,” said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania operations. FirstEnergy is the parent company of Penelec. “This is the latest in our ongoing efforts to strengthen the electric system and help enhance service reliability for our customers.”

Crews cannot work on the lines during rain. Penelec expects the work to be completed by next Wednesday, May 11.

