ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Two men wounded in Reservoir Hill, second Baltimore double shooting in less than 24 hours

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were shot Friday afternoon in the city's Reservoir Hill section, Baltimore Police said. Police said officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the 900 block of West North Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, the officer found a 46-year-old man and a...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Children, 12 & 13, Steal Car From West Baltimore Body Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two boys, 12 and 13, were arrested after they stole a car Thursday morning from a West Baltimore body shop and drove “recklessly” through the city before crashing in Baltimore County, police said. The duo allegedly entered the yard of Moss Garage Shop on the 100 block of South Warwick Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and worked together to steal the car. Police said one child broke into a vehicle window and rammed another vehicle in the yard blocking the exit. The other child reportedly held open the gate to the garage yard so they could get away. A mechanic at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Murder Victim, 19, Was Devoted Mechanic

Support is surging for a 19-year-old Baltimore shooting victim who died after being shot in the chest late last month. Adrian Morris was killed on the 5400 block of Belair Road around 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, city police said. Terrill Johnson was arrested in his murder on Monday, May 2.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Teens Charged In Murder Of Maryland's Taon Cline: Police

Two teenagers will be tried as adults for their alleged roles in connection with the murder of Taon Lamont Cline, 20, last month, authorities announced. Malik Hney, 15, of Kensington, and Justin Acosta, 14, of Germantown were both charged with first-degree murder in Cline's death April 22, Montgomery County police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Baltimore#Violent Crime#Bel Air Edison
CBS Baltimore

Man With Gunshot Injuries Dies After Seeking Help From Johns Hopkins Doctors, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man on Monday, according to authorities. The man arrived at Johns Hopkins Hospital with gunshot injuries around 5:23 p.m., police said. Doctors tried to save the man but he died from his injuries, according to authorities. Homicide detectives are still trying to determine where the shooting occurred. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact detectives at 940)396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore's latest homicide victim found near school in Highlandtown

Baltimore's latest homicide appears to have occurred near a school in Highlandtown. City police say officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 200 block of South Eaton Street, on the street outside Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Off-duty police officer involved in Hillendale shooting

HILLENDALE, MD—Authorities say an off-duty police officer was involved in Thursday night’s double-shooting in Hillendale. At just after 6:15 p.m. on May 5, Baltimore County police responded to the 1100-block of Deanwood Road (21234) for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people who had sustained gunshot wounds. Both individuals were transported to an area hospital for … Continue reading "Off-duty police officer involved in Hillendale shooting" The post Off-duty police officer involved in Hillendale shooting appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting, Arrest Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arrest was made after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of North Pulaski street for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found a 34-year-old man shot multiple times. He was transported to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead. Police said citizens told the officers on the scene where a person of interest was. That person was arrested and a handgun was recovered. Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide investigators at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy