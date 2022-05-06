ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee criminalizes mail-order abortion pills

By WTVF Staff
tmj4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation that would criminalize a person for obtaining abortion pills via a mail delivery service. The law would mean a Class E felony charge with the potential for a fine. The original bill had up...

www.tmj4.com

AZFamily

Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
ARIZONA STATE
WBIR

Gov. Lee allows bill effectively punishing homelessness to become law without his signature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee allowed a bill threatening felony penalties against unhoused people to become law without his signature on Thursday. The bill, SB 1610, introduces a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine and community service for camping along highways and under bridges. It also expands the Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 to make it a Class E felony for camping on all public property, including parks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
