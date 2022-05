The 2022 NFL Draft was one that did not necessarily have a ton of top-tier talent, but it was one of the deeper classes in recent memory. We might not see a ton of All-Pros or Pro Bowls when things are all said and done, but there should be plenty of players taken at the end of Day Two and even into Day Three that will be starters at the NFL level. On the other hand, the 2023 class looks quite different right now. We could see multiple superstars come out of this upcoming class, and at the very top, a prospect looks just as enticing as Kayvon Thibodeaux did at this time a year ago. That player is Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO