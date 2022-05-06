ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Flight Turns Around To JFK Airport After Co-Pilot Was Unqualified To Fly

By Kelsey Marie
 2 days ago
Imagine being on a flight and finding out the pilot isn’t fully qualified. That’s what happened on a Virgin flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to New York’s JFK Airport on Monday, May 2nd. According to CNN, Flight VS3 was about 40 minutes in flight, when...

