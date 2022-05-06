Virgin Flight Turns Around To JFK Airport After Co-Pilot Was Unqualified To Fly
By Kelsey Marie
TravelNoire
2 days ago
Imagine being on a flight and finding out the pilot isn’t fully qualified. That’s what happened on a Virgin flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to New York’s JFK Airport on Monday, May 2nd. According to CNN, Flight VS3 was about 40 minutes in flight, when...
Terrified JetBlue passengers on a storm-tossed JFK-bound flight were caught on video pleading with crew members to let them off the plane after it touched down in Newark following several aborted attempts to land at the New York City airport. 'I’m not going back in the air,' one passenger can...
Wearing face mask during flight and on airports was one of the last pandemic measures that was officially cancelled on April 18. According to a federal judge ruling, it is no longer compulsory to wear a mask during flights and inside airports, but travelers remain strongly encouraged to wear face masks or face coverings and keep everyone as safe as possible including the airline workers. Up until the latest ruling, airports and airlines strictly enforced all the pandemic measures, a two-year-long period in which a record number of incidents on flights was recorded mostly due to face mask related policies.
Iggy Azalea claims American Airlines stranded her and her baby, but that might not be the whole truth ... at least, according to airport staff. Airline sources tell TMZ ... the "Fancy" rapper showed up at the airport at 5:30 PM for a 6:00 PM flight. We're told, she was able to check her bags and go through security, but someone in her party got held up going through TSA.
A DESPERATE holidaymaker arrived at the airport 12 hours early to avoid the colossal queues at check-in and security. The passenger didn't want to be caught out as thousands of families jetting off over the Easter break face huge wait times due to staff shortages. And crossing the channel via...
Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
A recent video captures the exact moment of horror, as an open boat flings tourists into the air, ejecting one passenger. Following the incident, six people were injured, including two children and three passengers who were hospitalized, one with severe injuries. The video, which was shared by the state civil...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
I'm never more impatient than when I'm waiting to get off the plane, whether it's taxiing for five minutes or 50. But apparently, I'm not quite as impatient as the California man that just jumped out the emergency exit and slid down the plane wing at O'Hare International Airport. I guess that's one way to get to baggage claim quicker.
As travelers saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, airline ticket prices dropped sharply due to travel restrictions. But, with the decrease of covid-19 cases worldwide and as travel resumes, prices rose again and according to some experts, they are expected to keep rising due to spiking oil costs. For many travelers,...
When you’ve already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth, however, is that air travel is a waiting game, especially if you fly with airlines or out of airports where delays are as commonplace as cramped onboard legroom and crying babies.
Delta Air Lines, which has narrowly fought off several attempts to unionize its flight attendants, will begin paying cabin crews during boarding, a first for a major U.S. airline and a change that is expected to increase their wages by several thousand dollars a year. It is a notable change...
Shacare Terry, a young mother and business owner from Indianapolis, died after getting two cosmetic procedures —a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) and tummy tuck. She left behind loving family and friends, as well as a daycare she built from the ground up called Minnie Blessings In Paradise. On April...
Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
