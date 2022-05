Bret Hart was asked about the rumors of him possibly making a return to AEW television, During an interview with Lucha Libre Online. Here is what Hart had to say:. “Well, I’m happy [happily] retired. I’m a home guy now and there’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What are you going to do? What would you do in AEW,’ and it’s like what would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a chairman? It’s like I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO