Ayesha Rascoe speaks with writer and director Mei Makino about her new coming-of-age film called 'In Between Girl.'. Being stuck in between things isn't always the most comfortable space to be in. Whether it's jobs, trying to decide what you want to do after high school or college, or whether to make that big move or not, it's very tricky. But those in-between moments are also where we can learn the most, and that's one of the big themes in a new film called "Inbetween Girl."

