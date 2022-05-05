BC Football Adds Future Series vs. Ohio State

The Cleveland Browns were eyeing a WR at No. 44 in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns got a lot of flack for their draft-day trade out of the second round. The team had the 44th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and was poised to pick a receiver. Yet, instead of taking one that was there like Alec Pierce or Skyy Moore, the team traded down and took a cornerback instead. While they got some mid-round picks, they needed a top-flight receiver, which they did not get. Apparently, the only name they were considering at the pick was John Metchie III, who actually was drafted there by the Houston Texans.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO