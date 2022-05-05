BC Football Adds Future Series vs. Ohio State

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College athletics announced a future home-and-home series for its football team with Ohio State University on Friday afternoon. The two schools will meet in back-to-back years beginning in 2035....
One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Saturday on CBS Sports HQ. Knijeah Harris, a four-star offensive lineman from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will make his choice at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
The NFL will have a quirk to the league schedule in 2022 as there will be a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader in Week 2, with two games being played at the same time. The first game will pit the Tennessee Titans at the Buffalo Bills, to be played at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings in the second game, which will start at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.
Recruiting never sleeps, even on a special day like Mother's Day. John Calipari got another recruit to commit to Kentucky as the program has added to its 2022 class. Adou Thiero, a combo guard from Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to the program via his Twitter account. Thiero is a three-star...
The Cleveland Browns were eyeing a WR at No. 44 in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns got a lot of flack for their draft-day trade out of the second round. The team had the 44th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and was poised to pick a receiver. Yet, instead of taking one that was there like Alec Pierce or Skyy Moore, the team traded down and took a cornerback instead. While they got some mid-round picks, they needed a top-flight receiver, which they did not get. Apparently, the only name they were considering at the pick was John Metchie III, who actually was drafted there by the Houston Texans.
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed a number of undrafted free agents since the draft. You can check out the list here. Sure, there are a number of players who are flashier names at skill positions, but Good Morning Football has tabbed a name many may have scrolled past at as one of the best undrafted free agent signings, Pittsburgh long snapper Cal Adomitis.
There will be more notable signings in this long NFL offseason, and several more interesting trades. But the prime opportunities to add talent – and young and cheap talent, in particular – have passed. Injuries will inevitably play a pivotal role in the outcome of many 2022 seasons....
Chris Beard and company have a chance to add their first member of the 2023 recruiting class. Five-star forward Ron Holland out of Duncanville, Texas announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has trimmed his list down to eight schools. The No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Texas recently spoke with 247Sports to explain the reasoning behind naming his top schools at this time.
