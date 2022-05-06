ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Cal Fire responds to house fire at Arroyo Grande mobile home park

By Catherine Allen
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZlAQ_0fVLO8Wp00

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
To get breaking news alerts, click here

Cal Fire responded Friday to a residential fire at the Mesa Dunes mobile home park in Arroyo Grande.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m., according to the emergency response app PulsePoint.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said no one was in the house at the time of the fire, and some items near the fire were damaged.

At the scene, Battalion Chief Chad Fleming said the fire broke out in what appeared to be the laundry room of a double-wide mobile home. The fire extended out into the hallway before firefighters knocked it down.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Arroyo Grande, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Mobile Home#House Fire#Home Park#Laundry Room#Accident#Arroyo Grande Mobile#Pulsepoint#Battalion
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tri-City Herald

Two die when pickup truck plunges off cliff into ocean, California firefighters say

Two people died and a third may be missing after a pickup truck plunged off a cliff into the Pacific Ocean at a Northern California beach, fire officials reported. The crash happened at Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Two found dead in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting. Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
271
Followers
106
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy