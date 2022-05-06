Cal Fire responds to house fire at Arroyo Grande mobile home park

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Cal Fire responded Friday to a residential fire at the Mesa Dunes mobile home park in Arroyo Grande.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m., according to the emergency response app PulsePoint.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said no one was in the house at the time of the fire, and some items near the fire were damaged.

At the scene, Battalion Chief Chad Fleming said the fire broke out in what appeared to be the laundry room of a double-wide mobile home. The fire extended out into the hallway before firefighters knocked it down.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.