LOS ANGELES — “Friends” actor Mike Hagerty has died at the age of 67.

Bridget Everett, Hagerty’s costar in the HBO comedy, “Somebody Somewhere,” confirmed on Instagram that he died Thursday in Los Angeles.

“A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty [and] her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed,” said Everett.

Hagerty has also appeared in a variety of shows, including “Cheers,” “The George Carlin Show” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, according to Rolling Stone.

He also played Mr. Treeger, a recurring character in “Friends,” according to TVLine.

The cause of death has not been released.

