Three people from the US have mysteriously died at a luxury resort in the Bahamas.The acting prime minister has confirmed that two men and a woman died at Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma on Friday.MP for Exuma and minister of tourism Chester Cooper said another American woman was airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau.Cooper said that the cause of the three deaths is currently unknown, but added that “foul play is not suspected”.A spokeswoman for Sandals said the staff at the Exuma resort had been alerted to a health emergency and medics were quickly sought.She told the Daily Mirror...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO