Formula 1 visits Miami for the first time this weekend with the inaugural race in the south Florida city.Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have split the opening four races of the season evenly with Ferrari and Red Bull clear of the rest of the grid and again seeking success on race day.F1 LIVE: Miami Grand Prix grid and build-up A newly-built, temporary circuit on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium will challenge the drivers. The event has proved popular socially, with more than just a smattering of familiar faces in Miami to watch on F1 continues to enjoy its American...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO