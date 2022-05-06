ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graeagle, CA

Fire chief warns of increased risk of burn pile re-ignition due to high winds

By Editor
Plumas County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Graeagle Fire Protection District has recently responded to several incidents of out-of-control, unattended burn piles. On consultation with the property owner, the common response is “I burned several days ago and thought it was out.”. According to Fire Chief Ed Ward, “The high winds we are experiencing...

