Augusta man wanted for negotiating false checks

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Augusta man, who is wanted for negotiating checks knowing the information is false.

According to authorities, Tedesco Hudson, 21, has active warrants at this time.

According to the incident report, the general manager of Villa Ropa stated that an unknown person forged three South State Bank checks.

The incident report also states that each unauthorized check was cashed in these amounts: the first check was for $6,239.76, the second for $5,639.81, and the third for $5,639.81.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator Jon Hixon at (706) 821-1468 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.