Crocs and FIGS scrubs are giving away free items to healthcare workers

By Krystin Arneson
 2 days ago
Crocs and Figs' free pair (of shoes) for healthcare! (alvarez via Getty)

Healthcare workers have had a rough go of it over the past two years, to say the least — and their jobs are incredibly demanding even when there’s not a pandemic going on. Crocs, which is pretty much go-to footwear for nurses, doctors, and all those who work in healthcare, is giving away free pairs of their lightweight shoes to those workers so they can go easy on their feet even — if their shift isn’t going easy on them.

Crocs has donated almost 1 million free pairs of their shoes to healthcare workers since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic kicked off and those in hospitals and other healthcare facilities were in need of some serious relief.

This year, FIGS Scrubs is joining in the giveaway: Healthcare workers can enter online for a chance to receive a pair of Crocs’ Classic Clogs and a pair of FIGS Scrubs, too.

Here’s how to enter: Head to Crocs.com , use the link to create an EQL profile (a service that helps ensure fair giveaways) and fill out the form. It’ll prompt you for basic details like your name and address, as well as contact info. You’ll also reach a page asking you for your top and bottom sizes, plus your shoe size. The last step is putting in your credit card info, but you won’t be charged for entering; it’s just to confirm your place in the drawing. It closes on May 12, so don’t wait.

If you happen to be a lucky recipient, you’ll receive an email telling you of your success! Your Crocs will then be shipped and might show up in white, gray, or navy — colors that go with pretty much everything. FIGS will send the scrubs separately.

Crocs isn’t the only brand to show their appreciation for healthcare workers — a lot of companies offer discounts to show their appreciation and to make long days a little easier. Nurses can take 25% off Rumpl’s cozy, lightweight throws, 20% off Girlfriend Collective , 20% off YETI to keep drinks cold all shift, and 20% off Casper (mattresses are key to a good night’s sleep after a shift).

#Health Care#Healthcare Workers
