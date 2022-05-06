ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Surry; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin; Yancey TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SURRY SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
News4Jax.com

Storms warnings expire

Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. The National Weather Service issued at severe thunderstorm warning for Clay County through 11 p.m., and Putnam and St. Johns counties through 11:15 p.m. Bradford County was canceled. Update 9:50 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bradford and Clay counties...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

