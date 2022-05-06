ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Paige VanZant shows ‘the real me’ after sultry Instagram shot

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSJcY_0fVLJ5zH00

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Paige VanZant is giving fans an authentic look at the “real” her.

In a video posted Wednesday, the All Elite Wrestling star — who boasts over three million followers on Instagram — showcased her interpretation of what social media sees versus her at-home persona.

VanZant, 28, is first seen looking glammed up while modeling a low-cut shirt, displaying “what social media sees.” The video then transitions to VanZant rocking out in her kitchen in comfy clothes, quipping this version of herself is what husband Austin Vanderford “sees.”

“IT IS THE REAL ME!!!!” she captioned the Instagram video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGU1s_0fVLJ5zH00
Paige VanZant recently shared her interpretation of what social media sees compared to her at-home persona
Instagram/Paige VanZant

VanZant has amassed a major online following over the years, including subscribers to her exclusive content site, PaigeFanZant.com .

During the COVID-19 pandemic, VanZant and Vanderford, 32, engaged in naked at-home photo shoots . The snaps in question featured the pair, who have been married since 2018, working out in their birthday suits , as well as cooking in their kitchen .

In a January 2021 interview with “Morning Kombat,” VanZant said the now-famous series “wasn’t planned.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVdRC_0fVLJ5zH00
VanZant and husband Austin Vanderford took part in naked quarantine shoots during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic
Instagram/Paige VanZant

“That wasn’t a planned thing at all. It was quarantine, we stayed home for two weeks straight, it was kind of when this all first started,” VanZant said at the time.

“And we’re like, ‘All right, we’re not leaving our house,’ and, as husbands and wives do, we’re just naked and walking around our house, doing our thing.”

In recent weeks, however, VanZant has shown off her high-seas adventures on social media, as well as inside looks at sultry photo shoots .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zl1a_0fVLJ5zH00
Vanderford and VanZant have been married since 2018
Instagram/Austin Vanderford

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Jennifer Lopez Glows While Showing Off New JLo Beauty Product on Instagram

It's not often that Jennifer Lopez hops on Instagram Live, but just yesterday, the Marry Me star began streaming for her fans in order to announce a new product in her JLo Beauty line. Luckily, for anyone who missed it, Lopez uploaded the stream to her account as well, where we can see that she was absolutely glowing in the video.
SCIENCE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige Vanzant
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Shares "Fav" Met Gala Picture Of "Babygirl" GF Lori Harvey

The public didn't know what to make of the news that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were in a relationship, but their fans quickly jumped on the bandwagon of their romance. The Hollywood couple has opted to keep the details of their relationship private, unlike many of their celebrity peers, but every so often, they surface with adorable notes to one another.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Photo Shoots#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Instagram A
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Reveals BF Devin Booker Is Her Phone Lock Screen: Photo

Kendall Jenner, 26, flaunted her love for her boyfriend Devin Booker on May 5. The model took to her Instagram story to promote Thursday’s episode of her family’s reality show, The Kardashians on Hulu, and revealed she has the 25-year-old basketball player as her photo for her phone’s lock screen. The post included a screenshot of the lock screen, which showed a black and white pic of the back of Devin standing in his white basketball jersey, as well as a reminder that the show’s new episode was airing on Hulu.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Diamond Ring Reading Travis Barker’s Name: Photo

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t leave any questions as to where her heart is. The Poosh maven, 43, took to Instagram stories on May 6 to share a video clip of her sparkling new “Travis” ring — a stunning, sparkly bauble with her fiancé Travis Barker‘s name studded in what appears to be diamonds. Per photos in the Daily Mail, Kourtney rocked the ring on her pinkie finger, adding a sparkly filter and showing her followers several angles of the pretty piece. She didn’t add any music to the clip, instead letting the jewelry speak for itself.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Beckham jets off to Miami for very exciting reason

After his son Brooklyn Beckham's lavish wedding to Nicola Peltz, it is no secret that David Beckham knows how to put on a fabulous party - and he did just that on Friday after jetting to Miami for a very exciting reason. The father-of-four joined the likes of tennis star...
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy