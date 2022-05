Laura LaCroix hikes almost daily in her line of work, so it’s fair say that she’s seen her share of mountain tops and valleys. As a nurse for UPMC’s newly formed Street Medicine program, LaCroix has experienced the highs of watching individuals who have been without a home for 15 plus years receive a key to their very own apartment. She has also walked through the lows of sitting with her clients during their final moments in the ICU so, as they die, they know they’re not alone.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO