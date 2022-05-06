ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Police identify woman killed in crash in southeast Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a crash last week in southeast Sioux Falls. Seventy-eight-year-old...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
KELOLAND TV

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Accidents
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#S D Lrb
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy