‘Friends’ actor Mike Hagerty passes away

By Darcie Loreno
 2 days ago

(WJW) — Actor Mike Hagerty, 67, who appeared on “Friends” and “Somebody Somewhere,” has passed away, according to one of his co-stars.

Actress Bridget Everett posted on Instagram Friday that Hagerty’s family announced his death in Los Angeles Thursday.

“A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she said.

No cause of death was given.

She said in a separate post she loved Hagerty the instant she met him.

“He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated that he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

Hagerty appeared on “Friends” as building superintendent Mr. Treeger, along with several other shows. He played the father of Everett’s character in “Somebody Somewhere.”

HBO issued the following statement on his death:

“We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty. A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett’s father in “Somebody Somewhere” showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Everett said in her post that Hagerty is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

