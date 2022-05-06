ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Val and Ryan talk about what moms want for Mother's Day, Chicago hidden history and new movies

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago

This week on Windy City Weekend Val and Ryan have a real conversation about Mother's Day gifts! What do moms really want and what do they end up getting?

Javis Jaspers, founder of VitaLife Weightloss, visited Windy City Weekend to walk us through how to lose weight in time for warm weather.

Jaspers explained how the VitaLife program starts with an easy at-home consultation.

"We do a assessment, it can be done in our office or it can be done at home. And basically, what that allows us to do is it ensures that everybody is a candidate for our program. So it's kind of like the initial step. And that what that does is it allows us to be able to see what they need to be able to customize what a program like what a program with us would look like for them," Jaspers said.

Each plan VitaLife offers is catered to the person looking to lose weight and be heathier.

"Sometimes people will lose 20 pounds, and they get just stuck. And it doesn't matter how many times they tried to get past that 20 pounds. And that's because they have to change their approach. When you lose weight, your body actually changes you become a different person. And so the program that you're using has to change as well. So doing repetitive bio scans allows us to be able to customize your program each time you go through it," Jaspers said.

Jaspers also brought a special offer for Windy City Weekend viewers. Regularly an initial assessment is $197. But for Windy City Weekend viewers, the price is only $27. Click here for more information or visit www.vitalifeweightloss.com.

Ryan visited the Harry Caray Restaurant in River North to learn about the legendary sportscaster's secret drinking diaries.

Most Chicagoans are familiar with the legendary sportscaster, Harry Caray, and his relationship with Chicago baseball. However, most people don't know about Caray's secret drinking diaries! Ryan visits the Harry Caray Restaurant in River North to learn more about these journals!

According to the diaries, Caray drank for a straight 291 days! President of Harry Caray's Restaurant Group, Grant DePorter, has old checks that range from $300 to $1500 to pay off Caray's tabs at local bars.

"If he wasn't at a baseball game, he was at a bar," DePorter said.

Frank Sinatra, Ted Williams, Rick Sutcliffe, Reggie Jackson and Billy Martin are just a few of the celebrities listed in Caray's diaries.

Here's what you should spend your money on this weekend.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness- SPEND

The long anticipated second installment of the Doctor Strange franchise hits the big screen on Friday.

The Staircase- SPEND

The Staircase is a HBO Max series, based on the true events following the mysterious death of novelist, Michael Peterson's wife.

Candy- SPEND

Candy is a new Hulu series starring Jessica Biel as the real life Candy Montgomery, who was accused of brutally murdering her best friend.

The Pentaverate- SAVE

Mike Myers is making a comeback with The Pentaverate, a Netflix series about a Canadian journalist who tries to uncover the truth about a society of five men who have controlled the world since 1347.

