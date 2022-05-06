Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 15.5 feet Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.7 Sun 9 AM 24.8 22.1 19.3 Falling

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO