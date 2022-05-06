Memorial Wellness Center To Open Weight Loss Services In New Location Monday

People with arthritis are being urged to lose weight and exercise as the main therapies for their condition.New NHS guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) says people who are overweight should be told their pain can be reduced if they shed the pounds.Meanwhile, aerobic exercise such as walking, as well as strength training, can ease symptoms and improve quality of life.Starting exercise programmes may initially make the pain worse, but this should settle down, the guidance suggests.The guidelines also gives recommendations on the use of medicines, such as offering non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) but not...

