Downtown Pittsburgh intersection closing for about a month for crosswalk repairs

PITTSBURGH — A busy Downtown Pittsburgh intersection will be closed for about a month starting on Monday.

Penn Avenue will be closed to traffic from Seventh Street to Fifth Avenue

The intersection will be closed to replace broken and sunken brick crosswalks with stamped, colored concrete look like brick.

The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure suggests the following detour:

Penn Avenue inbound detour : Left on Seventh Street, right on Liberty Avenue, right on Stanwix Street, right on Fort Duquesne Boulevard

: Left on Seventh Street, right on Liberty Avenue, right on Stanwix Street, right on Fort Duquesne Boulevard Sixth Street detour : From Fort Duquesne Boulevard, right onto Seventh Street, right onto Liberty Avenue

: From Fort Duquesne Boulevard, right onto Seventh Street, right onto Liberty Avenue Parking Garage at 542 Penn Avenue detour: From Liberty Avenue, right on Fifth Avenue, right onto Penn Avenue—a counterflow lane will be maintained to allow access to the garage

The city said cyclists will need to dismount bikes and walk along the sidewalk until they reach the other side of the work zone.

There will be no changes to Port Authority bus operations.

The closure is expected to last until June 3.

