6 Analysts Have This to Say About GXO Logistics

The semiconductor industry has hit the headlines over the past year—and not always in a good way. Supply-chain problems led to supply shortages, which led to bottlenecks in the production of everything from cars to computers, and prompted some large technology and auto companies to move design in-house. Consumers who had never given these tiny chips much thought came to realize just how critical they are, not only to the smooth functioning of the global economy, but to their own lives.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO