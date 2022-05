The price of the world's first cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD is headed lower, according to cryptocurrency trader and influencer Credible Crypto. What Happened: In a Sunday market analysis published on Twitter, Credible Crypto pointed out that Bitcoin's lows are approaching the $34,400 support level, suggesting that the price is heading lower into the $29,000-$32,000 territory to find another support. He added that he is "not expecting lows at 28k to be taken."

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO