Why McKesson Shares Are Jumping Today

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

McKesson Corp MCK reported Q4 FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.83, +15% Y/Y, and missing the consensus of $6.04. Revenues increased 12% Y/Y to $66.10 billion, surpassing the consensus of $63.61 billion. U.S. Pharmaceutical segment's Q4 FY22...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

