We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a registered dietitian, I know that eating breakfast isn’t just a nice thing to do to start my day — it helps me feel my healthiest, too. Of course, busy mornings make freshly cooked omelettes or warm homemade waffles more of a luxury than an everyday occurrence. (That’s what weekends are for, right?) Instead, I lean on convenient options that take very little prep time.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO